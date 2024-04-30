Menu
Actress Faithia Williams Draws Attention by Reinstating Marital Surname Balogun

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Actress Faithia Williams has sparked reactions after she reintroduced her former marital surname Balogun in a recent social media post.

Apologizing to fans and followers for her recent absence on social media platforms, the seasoned actress explained that she had taken time away due to the loss of her father.

In an Instagram post, Faithia promised her return, expressing gratitude for the support received and mentioning that details about her father’s burial would be shared soon. The unexpected addition of ‘Balogun’ to her name at the end of her message caught the attention of many.

She wrote: “I apologise for my recent absence on social media. I’ll return stronger. Thank you for all your support. Details about my father’s burial arrangements will be communicated soon. Faithia Williams Balogun. My sincere apologies. I’m coming back even stronger.”

Fans rejoiced over the inclusion of ‘Balogun’ in her name, expressing their excitement in the comment section of her post.

One fan, Oyin Kansola, exclaimed: “If you see the Balogun button.”

Responding, Momsy Kiki added: “It’s so heartwarming.”

Another fan, Laye Abegunde, eagerly awaited Faithia’s return, saying: “We’re waiting to have you back and better, Mrs Faithia Williams Balogun. Sorry about your dad.”

Expressing her joy, Big Lizzy commented: “This name brings joy to my heart. Accept my condolences, ma.”

Similarly, King Dricks shared his happiness, writing: “Peace at last! Mama has added the Balogun back. I’m so happy to see this.”

In February, on her birthday, Saidi Balogun sent a heartfelt birthday message to Faithia, showering her with love and prayers. In return, Faithia celebrated Saidi Balogun’s birthday in a touching manner.

The couple, who tied the knot over 20 years ago at an Ikorodu registry, divorced four years later.

Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

