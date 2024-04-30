Menu
About 50% of biscuit manufacturing company close down in 30 years – MAN

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 30, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Manufacturers Association of Nigeria also known as MAN, has said that the growth of the biscuit and bakery subsector has been stunted over the last three decades.

The chairman of the sub-sector, Fola Osibo, made this known during the group’s annual general meeting held recently in Lagos.

According to Osibo, over the years, biscuit manufacturing in Nigeria has gone through challenging periods, some of which have threatened the continued existence of local manufacturers in the country.

Those challenges, he said, had ranged from strangulating policies, to uncontrolled raw material costs and availability, and unfair competition with mostly cheap foreign biscuits imported into the market.

Osibo said, “Looking back about 30 to 40 years, biscuit manufacturing operations was thriving in this country, policies were supportive of local manufacturing, raw materials were readily available, and our association had up to 40 members scattered all over the country.

“Then suddenly, the economic situation started going southwards, and our sub-sector started facing economic disruptions, and unfavourable policies which impacted negatively on our operations. Most companies could not cope as margins were completely eroded caused by rising costs of operations, and they started closing shops.

“Unfortunately, our sector has been neglected over the years, and the various government policies have impacted negatively on our operations. Growth of local biscuit production has therefore been stunted and the number of those still in operation has shrunk to only about 15 to 20 companies.”

He called on the Federal Government to initiate responsive and local production-friendly policies to save the sector and prevent it from completely collapsing.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
