South East

Abia Labour Party Stakeholders Pass Vote of Confidence on Governor Alex Otti

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

 

Stakeholders of the Labour Party across the 17 council areas in Abia state have expressed their confidence in Governor Alex Otti, applauding his performance during his 11 months in office.

During an extensive meeting attended by the Governor himself, party leaders, political appointees, and representatives from the National and State Assemblies, members unanimously praised Otti’s accomplishments since assuming office.

Hon. Obi Aguocha, representing Umuahia/Ikwuano federal constituency, moved a motion for the vote of confidence, highlighting Otti’s exceptional dedication and achievements, which he stated had exceeded expectations.

The motion, seconded by Hon. Munachim Alozie from Obingwa/Osisioma/Ugwunagbo Federal Constituency, received widespread support and was unanimously approved by the assembly, led by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa.

The meeting aimed to foster closer ties between the party’s leadership and government appointees, including members of the State Executive Council and Transition Committee chairmen, among others.

In response, Governor Otti expressed surprise and gratitude for the vote of confidence, acknowledging the modest successes of his administration within a short period. He emphasized the challenges his administration inherited, noting the significant progress made despite starting from a negative standpoint.

Otti affirmed the administration’s commitment to hard work and improvement, highlighting the positive change in the perception of Abia state among its residents and beyond under his leadership.

Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

