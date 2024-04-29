”You don’t need to hide” – Former Benue governor, Samuel Ortom advises Yahaya Bello

April 29, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Former Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has asked his Kogi State counterpart, Yahaya Bello, to come out of hiding and answer his case with the Economic and Financial Crime Commission(EFCC).

Ortom gave the advice at the Redeemed Church in Makurdi on Sunday, April 28, during the thanksgiving service organised by his aides to mark his 63rd birthday anniversary. Ortom urged the embattled former governor of Kogi state to come out and defend his administration.

“I want to use this opportunity to advise my younger brother and friend, Governor Yahaya Bello, not to disgrace former governors. You don’t need to hide; you don’t need to resist arrest or anything. Go there and respond. EFCC are human beings. If they are making enquiries, the laws are there. I have tried to get him on the phone, but I could not; I have tried those around him, but I could not, so I want this to be noted. So wherever he is, if he can hear me, thank God the press is here, he should come out,” Mr Ortom said.(www.naija247news.com).

