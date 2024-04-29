Menu
“Don Jazzy Unfollows Wizkid Over Influencer Comment”

By: Idowu Peters

Record label executive and musician, Don Jazzy, has opted to unfollow Wizkid on social media following Wizkid’s recent remarks, in which he indirectly referred to Don Jazzy as an “influencer.”

The online buzz ignited on Monday morning when Wizkid took to his platform, X, to throw some subtle shade at fellow artists Don Jazzy, Ladipoe, and Davido.

Referring to Don Jazzy as an “influencer,” Wizkid’s remarks stirred the drama, prompted by a fan’s plea for Wizkid to address singer Ladipoe’s recent statements via his X account.

In response, Wizkid stated that he prefers not to engage with anyone affiliated with an “influencer,” implicitly referring to Don Jazzy.

Wizkid’s comments have sparked discussions across social media platforms, with fans and observers weighing in on the subtle but significant exchange between the two prominent figures in the Nigerian music industry.

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

