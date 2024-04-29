We may reconsider Ningi’s suspension — Senate

Senate Hints at Possible Reconsideration of Senator Abdul Ningi’s Suspension

The Senate suggests a chance for Senator Abdul Ningi’s suspension to be revisited following his alleged comments regarding budget padding, with Chairman Yemi Adaramodu providing insights during a media briefing in Abuja.

Adaramodu elaborates on the suspension, indicating that it stemmed from the Senate’s evaluation of Ningi’s remarks, which were deemed as an infraction by 108 out of 109 senators, leading to a three-month suspension.

He clarifies that only the senators who initiated the suspension have the authority to lift it, highlighting the impending plenary session as an opportunity for Ningi to appeal his case before his peers.

Responding to comparisons with previous disciplinary actions, Adaramodu underscores the uniqueness of each situation, emphasizing the Senate’s prerogative to enforce discipline within its ranks.

Regarding speculations on tertiary institution entry age legislation, Adaramodu dismisses such claims, asserting that no such bill exists currently, encouraging proponents to follow due legislative processes if they wish to pursue it.

He also urges state governments to prioritize agricultural funding for food security, acknowledging senators’ commitment to legislative duties during the plenary break, which included oversight activities across various sectors.

