WAEC

WAEC Announces Commencement of 2024 WASSCE for School Candidates

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has declared Tuesday, April 30, as the official start date for the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates.

Scheduled to span from Tuesday, April 30 to Monday, June 24, the WASSCE will be administered not only in Nigeria but also in three other West African countries: Gambia, Sierra Leone, and Liberia.

Dr. Amos Dangut, the Head of Nigeria Office at WAEC, revealed this information during a media interaction with journalists at the WAEC head office in Nigeria on Monday.

Dr. Dangut stated, “I am pleased to announce that the WASSCE for school candidates, 2024, will be conducted between Tuesday, April 30 and Monday, June 24, 2024, in Nigeria, spanning seven (7) weeks and six (06) days.”

He further explained, “The examination will be administered in four WAEC member countries, namely: Nigeria, Gambia, Sierra Leone, and Liberia.”

Providing insights into the candidature, Dr. Dangut disclosed, “A total of 1,814,344 candidates from 22,229 schools have registered for the examination. Out of this number, 902,328 are males, amounting to 49.73%, and 912,016 are females, which is 50.27% of the total candidature.”

Highlighting an increase in candidature compared to the previous year, Dr. Dangut noted, “The statistics show a further increase in the number of females and males respectively, compared to last year. However, on the whole, the candidature for this year increased by 192,948.”

He concluded, “Candidates would be examined in 76 subjects, made up of 197 papers. About 30,000 practicing senior secondary school teachers, nominated by various Ministries of Education, will supervise the examination.”

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja.

