JAMB

UTME 2024: 8,401 candidates score above 300; 64,624 results under investigation – JAMB

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

JAMB Releases 2024 UTME Results, 64,624 Under Investigation

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has unveiled the outcomes of the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), with a notable portion of 64,624 results currently under scrutiny.

In a press conference held in Bwari on Monday, the Registrar of the Board, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, disclosed that a total of 1,989,668 candidates registered for the exam, conducted across 774 Computer Based Test Centres (CBT) in 118 towns.

Out of the registered candidates, 1,904,109 participated in the examination, while 80,810 were absent. Oloyede detailed that the 64,624 results under investigation encompass various reasons, including verification, procedural inquiries, and prima facie established exam misconduct.

Furthermore, the registrar highlighted that 18 centres across the country were subject to centre-based investigations involving 57,056 candidates. These centres were primarily located in Edo, Akwa Ibom, Delta, and Kwara states.

Oloyede expressed satisfaction with the near-zero infraction situation observed during the 2024 UTME, noting that this marked a significant improvement compared to previous years. He underscored the Board’s commitment to building on the achieved successes.

Providing an analysis of the results, Oloyede revealed that 8,401 candidates scored 300 and above, 77,070 scored 250 and above, while 439,974 candidates achieved scores of 200 and above. However, the majority, comprising 1,402,490 candidates, scored below 200.

Notably, there was an increase in female enrollment, with over 1 million girls registering for the examination, surpassing the number of male candidates for the first time in three years. Additionally, the enrollment of Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWDs) witnessed a notable rise, reflecting a 36.2 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

Oloyede also announced that the Board refrained from publishing the name of the best candidate to avoid a repeat of past incidents. He assured candidates that any disruptions encountered during the examination were promptly addressed, with affected sessions rescheduled accordingly.

Candidates can access their results starting from 7 a.m. on April 30 by sending UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019. (NAN)

Gbenga Samson
