Nigeria Metro News

Two Dies as Bridge Collapse In Ebonyi

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 29, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

At least two persons have been confirmed dead after a bridge under construction at Mgbabeluzor village in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi collapsed on Monday.

DSP Joshua Ukandu, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), made this known while speaking to newsmen.

According to him, the incident occurred about 10 a.m. while the construction workers were at the site.

Ukandu said that the victims, Oshim Simon and Francis Inyang, were labourers working with the construction company handling the project and they died as a result of the injuries sustained when the accident happened.

He said their corpses had been evacuated and taken to Iboko General Hospital Mortuary in the area.

