Truck involved in the Okene accident not our own, Dangote Cement clarifies

Dangote Cement Plc has disowned a truck laden with cement that collided with a bus on Okene-Lokoja bypass in Kogi State, leading to the death of some passengers.

The company however expressed sadness over the incident and condoled with the families of the victims, urging the public to disregard the erroneous news, that its truck was responsible for the fatal accident.

Dangote Group’s Chief Branding & Communications Officer, Tony Chiejina in the statement explained that from various background checks from our Transport and Logistics Unit, the truck in question belonged to a third party who was using it for his cement business, adding that, “it does not belong to Dangote Cement.”

According to him, Dangote Cement has put several measures in place to curb the menace of road accidents. Some of these measures, he stated include frequent and regular training for drivers, constant checks, and maintenance of trucks among others.

Contrary to reports alluding, the ownership of the truck to Dangote Cement, the company in a statement, said, “We state categorically that the truck laden with cement which was involved in the said crash does not belong to us.”