CrimeWatch

Teenage twins arrested for stealing bags of rice and beans in Ekiti

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 29, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Ekiti State Police Command have arrested a set of twins – Taiwo and Kehinde Olasoji alongside two others, Funke Afolayan ‘f’ and Nnaji Aroh ‘m’ for burglary and receiving of stolen goods.

The spokesperson of the command, Sunday Abutu, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, April 28, 2024.

According to Abutu, the twins were arrested on April 25 while attempting to break into a shop at Mathew Street, Odo-Ado, Ado Ekiti.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the commission of the crime.

“They further stated that they were responsible for burgling three shops in Fayemi Market at Agric Olope, Ado Ekiti where they carted away two bags of rice, two bags of beans and other valuables valued at N936,750,” the statement read.

“Further investigation by the Command’s Rapid Response Squad led to the arrest of one Afolayan Funke and Nnaji Benignus Aroh who the suspects claimed have been receiving stolen properties from them.”

The statement added that the suspects will be arraigned accordingly. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu


