Infrastructure

Tariff: Customers who don’t enjoy 20-hour electricity will not be charged – Adelabu

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

Adebayo Adelabu, the Minister of Power, has affirmed that customers currently receiving less than 20 hours of electricity per day will not face the proposed tariff increase.

Speaking during a one-day investigation hearing before the Senate Committee on Power on Monday, April 29, the minister emphasized the need to halt the planned tariff hike by eleven successor electricity distribution companies, given Nigeria’s challenging economic circumstances.

Adelabu underscored that the government has initiated measures to revitalize the struggling electricity industry and assured Nigerians that the hardship would be temporary.

This clarification comes amidst concerns raised by electricity consumers following recent tariff hikes by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The explanation provided by Adelabu addresses the difficulties faced by consumers grappling with the impact of NERC’s tariff adjustments.

Furthermore, the minister highlighted that if the recent tariff increase were to be reversed, the federal government would be burdened with a subsidy of N3.2 trillion on electricity this year alone.

Adelabu reiterated the government’s commitment to addressing the sector’s challenges and emphasized the introduction of new policies aimed at rescuing the electricity industry from its current predicament.

Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

