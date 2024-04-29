Menu
Search
Subscribe
Economic growth

“Sub-Saharan Africa Positioned for Economic Boom Over Global Transition to Clean Energy”

By: Bisi Adele

Date:

The global shift towards clean energy, encompassing electric vehicles, solar panels, and emerging innovations, is expected to drive increased demand for critical minerals. According to the International Energy Agency, between 2022 and 2050, the demand for nickel will double, cobalt triple, and lithium rise tenfold.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Sub-Saharan Africa, with approximately 30 percent of the world’s proven critical mineral reserves, is positioned to play a pivotal role in this transition, as highlighted in the latest Regional Economic Outlook.

Already a major player in global critical mineral production, countries like the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Africa, Gabon, and Ghana contribute significantly to the supply chain. However, there’s untapped potential in countries like Zimbabwe, Mali, and Guinea, which possess substantial but yet-to-be-explored deposits of lithium and other critical minerals.

The anticipated increase in demand for critical minerals could translate into substantial economic gains for the region. Global revenues from the extraction of key minerals such as copper, nickel, cobalt, and lithium are estimated to reach $16 trillion over the next 25 years. Sub-Saharan Africa stands to capture over 10 percent of these revenues, potentially boosting the region’s GDP by 12 percent or more by 2050.

To maximize these benefits, the region must not only export raw materials but also invest in local processing industries. Raw bauxite, for example, commands a much lower price compared to processed aluminum, highlighting the value of local processing.

To attract investment and develop processing industries, policymakers need to implement regionally coordinated policies. Collaboration across borders can create a larger market, attract foreign direct investment, and foster the development of regional value chains.

Additionally, domestic reforms are necessary to support mining and processing sectors. Structural reforms, improvements in financial markets, and transparent governance are essential for responsible resource management and sustainable development.

By leveraging its rich mineral resources and embracing clean energy technologies, Sub-Saharan Africa can position itself as a key player in the global transition to clean energy, driving economic growth and prosperity for its people.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Tariff: Customers who don’t enjoy 20-hour electricity will not be charged – Adelabu
Next article
Calling Don Jazzy an influencer disrespectful, Mr. Macaroni blasts Wizkid
Bisi Adele
Bisi Adelehttps://naija247news.com/
Bisi Adele: Illuminating Stories with Insight and Precision Senior Correspondent | Naija247news.com Overview: Bisi Adele is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, renowned for her skillful storytelling and comprehensive coverage of diverse news topics. With a passion for investigative journalism, Bisi navigates the intricate landscapes of current affairs with a commitment to delivering accurate, thought-provoking, and engaging news pieces. Professional Journey: Bisi's journalistic journey is marked by a dedication to uncovering untold stories and providing in-depth analyses. Joining Naija247news.com, she has consistently demonstrated a keen awareness of the pulse of current events, ensuring that her reporting reflects a deep understanding of the socio-political landscape. Areas of Expertise: Specializing in investigative reporting, Bisi Adele is adept at unraveling complex narratives. Her expertise spans a wide range of topics, including politics, social issues, and human-interest stories, making her a versatile and valued Senior Correspondent. Contributions: Bisi's contributions to Naija247news.com go beyond the surface, offering readers nuanced perspectives and insights. Her thought-provoking articles and in-depth analyses contribute significantly to the platform's reputation for reliable and informative news coverage. Educational Background: Bisi holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by continuous learning in investigative reporting techniques. Her educational foundation equips her with the skills needed to delve deep into stories and present them in a compelling manner. Health and Meds Journalism: Adding a unique dimension to her expertise, Bisi collaborates with Akinlabi Bisola, a distinguished health and meds journalist with a deep background in Public Health Education. Akinlabi holds a B.Sc in Health Education and a Masters in Public Health Education. Readers can explore their health-related articles on Akinlabi's website [thelbybisola.com](#). Innovation and Engagement: In an era of evolving media dynamics, Bisi Adele embraces innovation and audience engagement. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging storytelling techniques, she ensures that her stories resonate with a diverse audience, fostering meaningful conversations. Awards and Recognition: Bisi's dedication to journalistic excellence has earned her recognition in the form of awards. Her notable contributions to reporting have not only enriched Naija247news.com but have also left a lasting impact on the journalism landscape. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Bisi Adele envisions a future where journalism continues to be a catalyst for positive change. Her commitment to uncovering truth, amplifying unheard voices, and contributing to a more informed society underscores her vision for the evolving landscape of news reporting. Connect with Bisi Adele: - LinkedIn: [Bisi Adele](#) - Twitter: [@BisiAdele_N247](#) In the vibrant world of journalism, Bisi Adele stands as a beacon of journalistic integrity, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Truck involved in the Okene accident not our own, Dangote Cement clarifies

Naija247news Naija247news -
  Dangote Cement Plc has disowned a truck laden with...

UTME 2024: 8,401 candidates score above 300; 64,624 results under investigation – JAMB

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
JAMB Releases 2024 UTME Results, 64,624 Under Investigation The Joint...

Nigeria’s Oil Regulator Initiates Evaluation of Shell’s Onshore Asset Divestment

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
ABUJA, April 29 - The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory...

We may reconsider Ningi’s suspension — Senate

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke Adeniyi Ogunfowoke -
 Senate Hints at Possible Reconsideration of Senator Abdul Ningi's...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Truck involved in the Okene accident not our own, Dangote Cement clarifies

Top Stories 0
  Dangote Cement Plc has disowned a truck laden with...

UTME 2024: 8,401 candidates score above 300; 64,624 results under investigation – JAMB

JAMB 0
JAMB Releases 2024 UTME Results, 64,624 Under Investigation The Joint...

Nigeria’s Oil Regulator Initiates Evaluation of Shell’s Onshore Asset Divestment

Big Oil 0
ABUJA, April 29 - The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading