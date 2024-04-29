Menu
'Stop trying to clone me' – Rema warns record labels

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 29, 2024.

Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has issued a warning to record labels that are copying his style and branding their artists in the same way.

The singer has hinted that some record labels are trying to model their artists after him and are imitating his music style and overall brand.

Rema urged record labels to be more creative and stop trying to clone him.

On his X handle, he wrote: “Labels get creative, stop trying to clone me.”

The ‘Calm Down’ singer also boasted that he “made Afrobeat EP’s a Big statement. Every new Artist since 2019 ate from the same template. Uh oh.” (www.naija247news.com).

