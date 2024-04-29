Menu
President Tinubu Secures $600 Million Investment for Nigeria’s Port Infrastructure Expansion

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

President Bola Tinubu has successfully negotiated an additional $600 million foreign investment from the Danish shipping and logistics company, A.P Moller-Maersk, to enhance Nigeria’s ports infrastructure and accommodate more container shipping services.

The announcement of the new investment was made by Mr. Robert Maersk Uggla, Chairman of A.P Moller-Maersk, during a meeting with President Tinubu at the World Economic Forum Special Meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth, and Energy for Development in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

This new investment will complement the $1 billion already earmarked by the administration for the reconstruction of seaports across the eastern and western regions of Nigeria.

President Tinubu highlighted that this investment would support the country’s port modernization efforts and process automation, particularly through the implementation of the national single window project aimed at enhancing trade facilitation and improving port efficiency and transparency.

Expressing gratitude for Maersk’s continued partnership and contributions to Nigeria’s economy, President Tinubu emphasized the government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

Chairman Robert Maersk Uggla reiterated Maersk’s belief in Nigeria’s future and its commitment to investing in the country. He highlighted the significant investments already made by Maersk in Nigerian ports, totaling over $2 billion, and emphasized the potential for Nigeria to accommodate larger container ships.

Maersk intends to invest $600 million in existing port facilities to make them capable of handling bigger ships, particularly in Lagos, the hub for logistics services. Chairman Uggla stressed the importance of expanding port infrastructure to meet growing demand and reduce logistics costs, reaffirming Maersk’s eagerness to explore further investment opportunities in Nigeria.

Previous article
Our generals must know when to halt or pull back, by Owei Lakemfa
Next article
Zenith Bank Shareholders Unanimously Approve Restructuring to Holding Company
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
