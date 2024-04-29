Police Neutralize suspected kidnapper, rescue victim in Delta

April 29, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command in collaboration with vigilante and hunter groups, have neutralized a suspected kidnapper during a fierce gun duel and rescued two abducted victims in Ughelli Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Bright Edafe, who made this known in a statement on Sunday, April 28, 2024, said the suspect sustained gunshot injuries when he and members of his gang engaged the security operatives in a shootout in their hideout.

The suspect was rushed to a hospital where he died while receiving medical treatment. Other members of the gang escaped from the scene.

“On 26/4/2024, at about 0900hours, the command received an intelligence report that some suspected kidnappers were hibernating in Okuno, Orogun, where they were hiding alongside some kidnapped victims, the Commissioner of Police Delta State CP Abaniwonda Olufemi directed the DPO Abraka Division SP Fabian Ayameh to lead police operatives to their hideout,” the statement read.

“The DPO swiftly mobilized police operatives alongside members of the Abraka vigilante, and hunters group, stormed the bush, and engaged the suspected kidnappers in a fierce gun duel during which one of the suspects sustained serious gunshot injuries while others escaped. One AK-47 rifle and eleven (11) rounds of 7.62mm ammunition were recovered.

“The two kidnapped victims (name withheld) were rescued unhurt and have been reunited with their families, while the injured suspect was taken to the hospital where he gave up the ghost while receiving treatment. Manhunt for the other fleeing suspects is ongoing,” the statement added.

The PPRO further disclosed that police arrested a motorcycle rider, Orji Timothy with illicit drugs, two cutlasses and a locally made double barrel pistol with two live cartridges along Ovirigor Road in Ughelli.

“On 24/04/2024, at about 1445hrs, Eagle Net Special Squad Surveillance team while on routine patrol along Ovirigor Road Ughelli, flagged down a motorcycle. Upon search, a sizeable quantity of weeds suspected to be Indian Hemp was recovered. This necessitated the arrest of the 38-year-old motorcycle rider, Orji Timothy of No. 21 Olotu Street Ughelli,” the statement read.

“The operatives further extended their search to the suspect’s residence, where a Locally Made Double Barrel Pistol with Two Live Cartridges, Twenty Sachets of 100mg Tramadol, One Sachet of Swinol, and two Cutlasses were recovered. The investigation is ongoing.”

Meanwhile, police in the Ovwian-Aladja Division arrested a suspected armed robber and recovered an English Berretta pistol from him.

“On 22/4/24 at about 0300 hrs, a distress call was received at the Ovwian/Aladja Divisional Police Headquarters, that one Anthony Odumegwu, a 44 yrs male indigene of Ihiala, Anambra State, was arrested in an attempt to steal a Daylong Motorcycle with from one Mohammed Yusuf of Ekete Inland Waterside. Upon receipt of the information, the DPO Ovwian/Aladja, CSP Bulus Musa swiftly mobilized to the scene of the crime, and on a thorough search of the suspect and scene of the crime, an English Berreta Pistol without a magazine was recovered. The investigation is ongoing.”

CP Abaniwonda Olufemi noted that the swift and decisive action of officers of the command serves as a testament to the commitment to curbing criminal activities in the state and ensuring the safety of the state.

The commissioner further encourages the public to never hesitate to call the Control Room Numbers: 08036684974; 08125958005; and 09053872287; to report criminal activities or assist the police by giving credible information.(www.naija247news.com).

