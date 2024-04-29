Menu
Ododo’s interference in Yahaya Bello-EFCC saga breach of law – Oshiomhole

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Senator representing Edo north, Adams Oshiomhole said Governor Usman Ododo’s interference in the former Governor Yahaya Bello and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC saga is a breach of law.

Oshiomhole stated this at a national integration conference.

The conference, themed, ‘Revisiting the national question: Nigeria’s elusive search for national integration’ was organised by the Kukah Centre.

Oshiomhole said Bello refusal to show up in court also constitutes a breach of the law.

The senator also urged citizens to speak up against breaches of the law — irrespective of who is involved.

Oshiomhole said, “If you are afraid, given the fact that you are very vocal, you are independent, you cannot be dismissed, you cannot be promoted or demoted…

“…if you are afraid to mention the name of a former governor who breached the law and a sitting governor who used his immunity to cover a governor that lost immunity, where will the courage come from?” Oshiomhole said.

“This sophistry of saying we can name the child of a poor man who steal(s) a goat but we are afraid to mention the name of a big man who breached the law, that for me is at the root of our problems.”

Recall that EFCC is accusing Bello, immediate-past governor of Kogi, of money laundering and corruption to the tune of N80.2 billion.

The EFCC operatives laid siege to Bello’s Abuja residence in a bid to arrest him for grilling.

While the operatives were at the property, Ododo made an entrance.
Shortly after Ododo left the residence, the EFCC operatives ended their siege.

There were reports that Ododo had surreptitiously whisked Bello away in one of the cars in his convoy.
Amid the drama, the Kogi high court delivered judgment in a fundamental rights enforcement suit, restraining the commission from “harassing, threatening to arrest or detaining” the former governor.

The EFCC obtained a warrant of arrest against Bello from a federal high court in Abuja.

The anti-graft agency later declared the former governor wanted, while the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) placed Bello on a watchlist.

Bello was also absent for an arraignment that was initially scheduled for April 18, citing fear of arrest.

