Obaseki increases minimum wage to N70k

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has announced a new minimum wage of N70,000 for civil servants.

The governor made this known on Monday, while inaugurating the Labour House.

Obaseki named the Labour House after Adams Oshiomhole, Senator representing Edo North, and former governor of the state.

“The new minimum wage regime in Edo will take effect from May 1, 2024,” the governor said.

Recall the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and Trade Union Congress, TUC, have been pushing for a new minimum wage for workers across states. This is coming on the heels of the hardship occasioned by the economic reforms of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The removal of subsidy on petrol and unification of the forex windows in 2023, immediately led to food inflation and a spike in the prices of other goods and services.

Meanwhile, the national minimum wage has been pegged at N30,000 since April 18, 2019.

However, this sum has been described as “grossly inadequate” and “poverty wage” in the face of prevailing economic hardship.

More details coming on the minimum wage announced by Obaseki.

Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

