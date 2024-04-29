Menu
Nollywood produces 274 films in Q1 2024

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 29, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) says it received and classified 274 movies produced by the Nigerian film industry in the first quarter of the year.

Dr Shaibu Husseini, Executive Director/CEO of the board made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

The NFVCB boss said the figure was provided by the Department of Film Censorship and Classification of the board in its first quarter report, capturing all genres of films approved by the board.

The report is for onward submission to the relevant Federal Government agency as input for the compilation of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product for the first quarter ( Q1 2024).

As indicated in the report, films in English Language constitute the chunk of the films produced during the period under review.

250 films out of the numbers verified and approved were produced in English, while others include films in Yoruba, gbo,Hausa and Hindi languages, NAN reports.

According to the report, classification by viewing audience indicates that films classified ‘18’, meant for matured audience, constitute over 50 percent of the total films produced.

The report further shown that films classified as ‘15’, ‘!2’ and those that requires Parental Guidance(PG), as well as those under ‘General viewing trailed behind accordingly.

NFVCB is a Federal Government agency that regulates the films and video industry in Nigeria.

The board is empowered by law to classify all films and videos, whether imported or produced locally.

It is also the duty of the board to register all films and videos outlet across the country and to keep a register of such outlets among other functions.(www.naija247news.com).

