Nollywood

“Nollywood Produces 250 English-Language Films in Q1”

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

In the first quarter of 2024, the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) received and classified a total of 274 movies produced by the Nigerian film industry, as announced by Dr. Shaibu Husseini, the Executive Director/CEO of the board.

Dr. Husseini revealed this data in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja, noting that the figures were provided by the Department of Film Censorship and Classification of the board in its first-quarter report. The report encompasses all genres of films approved by the NFVCB and is intended for submission to the relevant Federal Government agency to contribute to the compilation of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product for Q1, 2024.

The report highlighted that the majority of the films produced during the period were in the English language, with 250 out of the total number of verified and approved films falling into this category. Additionally, films in Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, and Hindi languages were also included in the classification.

Classification by viewing audience indicated that films rated ’18’, intended for mature audiences, constituted over 50 percent of the total films produced. Following closely behind were films classified as ’15’, ’12’, those requiring Parental Guidance (PG), and those under ‘General viewing’.

NFVCB, a Federal Government agency responsible for regulating the films and video industry in Nigeria, is mandated by law to classify all films and videos, regardless of whether they are imported or produced locally. Among its responsibilities are registering all films and videos outlets across the country and maintaining a register of such outlets, among other functions.

Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

