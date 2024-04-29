Menu
Search
Subscribe
Big Oil

Nigeria’s Oil Regulator Initiates Evaluation of Shell’s Onshore Asset Divestment

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

ABUJA, April 29 – The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission commenced the assessment of Shell’s 75-year-old onshore assets divestment to Renaissance company, marking a significant step in the transition of ownership in the Niger Delta region.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Shell’s decision to sell its onshore assets in January aimed to redirect focus towards Deepwater and Integrated gas investments, with Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited, a consortium of five companies, emerging as the new investors.

Gbenga Komolafe, the chief executive of the regulatory commission, emphasized the importance of identifying a successor with both financial resources and technical expertise to manage the assets responsibly. He emphasized transparency, impartiality, and accountability in the evaluation process.

The assets in question hold a substantial volume of oil, condensate, and gas, with an estimated combined volume of 6.73 billion barrels and 56.27 trillion cubic feet, respectively.

In addition to financial and technical considerations, the regulator will also assess issues like labour relations, liabilities to workers, and obligations to host communities associated with the divestment.

Komolafe provided historical context, noting that the Shell JV assets were originally awarded as Oil Exploration Licence 1 (OEL-1) in January 1949, covering southern Nigeria and Cameroon, and were subsequently converted to Oil Mining Licences (OMLs) in 1962, with renewals in 2014 and 2018.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
We may reconsider Ningi’s suspension — Senate
Next article
UTME 2024: 8,401 candidates score above 300; 64,624 results under investigation – JAMB
Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Truck involved in the Okene accident not our own, Dangote Cement clarifies

Naija247news Naija247news -
  Dangote Cement Plc has disowned a truck laden with...

UTME 2024: 8,401 candidates score above 300; 64,624 results under investigation – JAMB

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
JAMB Releases 2024 UTME Results, 64,624 Under Investigation The Joint...

We may reconsider Ningi’s suspension — Senate

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke Adeniyi Ogunfowoke -
 Senate Hints at Possible Reconsideration of Senator Abdul Ningi's...

Ododo’s interference in Yahaya Bello-EFCC saga breach of law – Oshiomhole

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Senator representing Edo north, Adams Oshiomhole said Governor Usman...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Truck involved in the Okene accident not our own, Dangote Cement clarifies

Top Stories 0
  Dangote Cement Plc has disowned a truck laden with...

UTME 2024: 8,401 candidates score above 300; 64,624 results under investigation – JAMB

JAMB 0
JAMB Releases 2024 UTME Results, 64,624 Under Investigation The Joint...

We may reconsider Ningi’s suspension — Senate

Political parties 0
 Senate Hints at Possible Reconsideration of Senator Abdul Ningi's...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading