CrimeWatch

NDLEA nabs man attempting to export 4,000 pills of tramadol 225mg to Italy

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 29, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA stationed at the gate C departure hall of the Lagos airport on Friday 26th April, arrested a passenger, Yahaya Danjuma Oturah, while attempting to export 4,000 pills of tramadol 225mg to Malpensa, Italy on an Ethiopian Airline flight.

A statement released by the agency’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, says the psychoactive substance was found concealed in women’s wear and granulated melon packed in the suspect’s backpack and another bag containing food items.

Babafemi said in his statement, Oturah who is a frequent flyer confessed he was hired to courier the drug for 700 Euros on successful delivery of the consignment in Italy.(www.naija247news.com).

Naira trades at N1,339/$1 in the official market
Teenage twins arrested for stealing bags of rice and beans in Ekiti
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
