Naira trades at N1,339/$1 in the official market

April 29, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira closed the final session of the week weaker against the United States Dollar in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) after it lost N2.2 per cent or N29.35 on Friday to trade at N1,339.23/$1, in contrast to Thursday’s closing value of N1.309.08/$1.

Data from the FMDQ Securities Exchange indicated that the value of FX trades at the spot market slightly went down by 2.9 per cent or $9.07 million to $309.01 million from the $318.08 million recorded in the previous trading day.

Nigerian currency had a good performance against its American counterpart in the black market on Friday after it gained N20 to sell at N1,400/$1 compared with the previous day’s rate of N1,420/$1.

