Missing UniAbuja student found dead

April 29, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A 400-level female student of the University of Abuja, Murjanatu Zubairu, who was declared missing by her family has been found dead.

An uncle of the student, Alhaji Zubairu Jibrin Yewuti, who is also a former vice chairman of Kwali Area Council of the FCT, reported the student missing on Sunday morning, April 28, 2024.

According to him, the student of the Department of Arts Education, who resided with her parents at Piwoyi, left home on Friday morning, April 26 for her school, but could not be reached since then as her phone was switched off.

“It was her parents who called me to find out if Murjanatu came to my place, as efforts to reach her on the phone remained futile since she left home at Piwoyi on her way to school. I told them she didn’t come to my house. I also tried to reach her phone too but it was switched off,” he said.

Sadly, another family member, Usman Garba Fodio, who confirmed the latest development in a Facebook post on Monday, April 29, said she was found dead.

Details of her death are still sketchy at the time of filing this report but it was gathered that she was involved in a motor accident after leaving school on Friday.(www.naija247news.com).

