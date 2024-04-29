Measles complications kill 19 children in Adamawa

April 29, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

At least 19 children have died from measles complications in Mubi North Local Government Area of Adamawa state.

The state’s commissioner for health, Felix Tangwami further revealed that 200 children in the local government area are already infected.

Tangwami said the outbreak was reported in Yola on Saturday, April 27, leading to a quick mobilisation of medics and drugs to affected communities. Children with severe infections would be referred to hospitals.

The medical team would move from Mubi to Gombi Local Government Area where another outbreak had been reported. The commissioner blamed the refusal of parents to immunize their children for the outbreak.(www.naija247news.com).

