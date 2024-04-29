Menu
Search
Subscribe
Health news

Measles complications kill 19 children in Adamawa

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 29, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

At least 19 children have died from measles complications in Mubi North Local Government Area of Adamawa state.

The state’s commissioner for health, Felix Tangwami further revealed that 200 children in the local government area are already infected.

Tangwami said the outbreak was reported in Yola on Saturday, April 27, leading to a quick mobilisation of medics and drugs to affected communities. Children with severe infections would be referred to hospitals.

The medical team would move from Mubi to Gombi Local Government Area where another outbreak had been reported. The commissioner blamed the refusal of parents to immunize their children for the outbreak.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Nigerian man, his wife and 11 others arrested in Vietnam for alleged money laundry
Next article
Daniel Regha comes for Wizkid, blasts him for sharing video of Davido begging on his knees
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Daniel Regha comes for Wizkid, blasts him for sharing video of Davido begging on his knees

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Critic, Daniel Regha comes down heavily...

Nigerian man, his wife and 11 others arrested in Vietnam for alleged money laundry

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 28-year-old Nigerian man was arrested...

Nigerian drug kingpins sentenced to life imprisonment for cocaine trafficking

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal High Court in Abuja...

Bandits raid Niger state community after military withdrawal

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Allawa Community in Shiroro Local Government...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Daniel Regha comes for Wizkid, blasts him for sharing video of Davido begging on his knees

Entertainment 0
April 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Critic, Daniel Regha comes down heavily...

Nigerian man, his wife and 11 others arrested in Vietnam for alleged money laundry

Regions 0
April 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 28-year-old Nigerian man was arrested...

Nigerian drug kingpins sentenced to life imprisonment for cocaine trafficking

CrimeWatch 0
April 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal High Court in Abuja...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading