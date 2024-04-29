JAMB Releases 2024 UTME Results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the release of the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results. The examination, which commenced on Friday, April 19, concluded today, Monday, April 29.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, the Registrar of JAMB, disclosed the release of the UTME results during a press conference held at the board’s headquarters in Bwari, Abuja, on Monday.

With over 1.94 million candidates registered and seated for the examination across 118 towns and over 700 centres nationwide, the release marks a significant milestone in the academic journey of these candidates.

Stay tuned for more details as they unfold…

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...