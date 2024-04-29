Menu
Search
Subscribe
JAMB

JAMB Releases 2024 UTME Results

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the release of the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results. The examination, which commenced on Friday, April 19, concluded today, Monday, April 29.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, the Registrar of JAMB, disclosed the release of the UTME results during a press conference held at the board’s headquarters in Bwari, Abuja, on Monday.

With over 1.94 million candidates registered and seated for the examination across 118 towns and over 700 centres nationwide, the release marks a significant milestone in the academic journey of these candidates.

Stay tuned for more details as they unfold…

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Demolition of Structures at Landmark Beach Resort Begins Today
Next article
WAEC Announces Commencement of 2024 WASSCE for School Candidates
Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Calling Don Jazzy an influencer disrespectful, Mr. Macaroni blasts Wizkid

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Renowned comedian and actor, Mr. Macaroni, has stepped forward...

“Sub-Saharan Africa Positioned for Economic Boom Over Global Transition to Clean Energy”

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
The global shift towards clean energy, encompassing electric vehicles,...

Tariff: Customers who don’t enjoy 20-hour electricity will not be charged – Adelabu

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
Adebayo Adelabu, the Minister of Power, has affirmed that...

Finidi George Named New Super Eagles Coach by Nigeria Football Federation

The Editor The Editor -
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has appointed Finidi George...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Calling Don Jazzy an influencer disrespectful, Mr. Macaroni blasts Wizkid

Lifestyle News 0
Renowned comedian and actor, Mr. Macaroni, has stepped forward...

“Sub-Saharan Africa Positioned for Economic Boom Over Global Transition to Clean Energy”

Economy 0
The global shift towards clean energy, encompassing electric vehicles,...

Tariff: Customers who don’t enjoy 20-hour electricity will not be charged – Adelabu

Infrastructure 0
Adebayo Adelabu, the Minister of Power, has affirmed that...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading