I’m very lonely despite my rich status – Skales remembers late mother

Singer Skales, born Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, recently shared a heartfelt reflection on his Instagram story, expressing a deep sense of loneliness and longing for family connection.

The 33-year-old artist lamented the absence of familial bonds in his life, revealing that aside from his daughter, he feels a profound sense of isolation. He reminisced about the authentic affection he received from his late mother, emphasizing the fleeting nature of love in the modern generation.

Skales urged his fans to cherish the gift of family, highlighting the importance of having loved ones who genuinely care. He emphasized the significance of financial stability but cautioned against the emptiness that can accompany material wealth.

Reflecting on his own experiences, Skales revealed the emotional turmoil he faces daily, grappling with the absence of a support system. Despite his financial success, he admitted to feeling deeply lonely, especially in moments when he longs for the presence of his mother.

In a poignant confession, Skales disclosed that while he remained composed during his mother’s funeral, the act of expressing his feelings through words brought tears to his eyes, underscoring the profound impact of his loss.

