“I Believe In The Alpha And Omega But I’m Also A Proud Marina” – Ka3na

April 29, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Controversy erupted recently when a video of Big Brother Naija star, Ka3na, surfaced online, showing her clad in white garments and performing a ritual with a goat by the riverside. The video quickly went viral, prompting heated discussions among social media users.

In response to the backlash, Ka3na took to her social media platform to address the criticism, drawing a comparison to gospel singer Ebuka. She shared a video of Ebuka singing a gospel song at a beach and questioned her followers on how her actions differed from his.

Asserting her beliefs, Ka3na emphasized her faith in the Alpha and Omega but maintained her pride in her heritage as a “proud marina.” She urged her critics to refrain from judgment without understanding the context behind her actions.

Her statement ignited further debate online, with opinions divided on whether her ritual video was culturally significant or inappropriate. As discussions continue to unfold, Ka3na’s remarks have sparked reflections on cultural practices and religious beliefs in contemporary society.

