Finidi George Named New Super Eagles Coach by Nigeria Football Federation

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has appointed Finidi George as the new Head Coach of the Super Eagles, as confirmed in a statement released on Monday via its official website.

The decision to appoint George as the Head Coach was reached following the recommendation of the NFF’s Technical and Development Committee.

Having previously served as an assistant to former coach Jose Peseiro for 20 months, George stepped into the interim leadership role of the senior national team in March.

During his tenure as interim coach, George guided the Super Eagles through two friendly matches against Ghana and Mali, both held in Morocco.

In the encounter against Ghana, George’s team achieved a remarkable victory, defeating the Black Stars with a scoreline of 2-1, marking a historic end to an 18-year winless streak against the formidable opponent.

However, in the subsequent friendly against Mali, the team faced a setback, suffering a 0-2 loss.

Finidi George, a celebrated figure from Nigeria’s esteemed ‘Golden Generation,’ boasts an illustrious football career. He notably clinched the Africa Cup of Nations title in 1994 and represented Nigeria in the FIFA World Cup finals of the same year, where the team emerged as the second most entertaining side in their debut appearance.

With 62 caps for Nigeria, George’s remarkable career spanned multiple prestigious tournaments, including the FIFA World Cup and AFCON, earning him gold, silver, and bronze medals across various editions from 1992 to 2002.

