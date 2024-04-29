“End of the World Predictions: A History of Failed Apocalyptic Prophecies”

When it comes to predicting the apocalypse, there’s no shortage of prophets claiming to know the when, how, and why. Recently, self-acclaimed prophet Prophet Metuh stirred controversy by predicting the end of the world on April 25. However, history is rife with similar predictions that have failed to materialize.

1. Millerite Movement (1844): William Miller, a New England farmer, forecasted the end of the world between March 21, 1843, and March 21, 1844, based on his interpretation of scripture. This prediction, known as the Great Disappointment, fell short.

2. Heaven’s Gate (1997): Members of the Heaven’s Gate cult believed they needed to commit suicide to ascend to a higher plane before an imminent apocalypse accompanying the Hale-Bopp comet. In March 1997, 39 cult members tragically ended their lives.

3. Y2K (2000): Concerns about widespread computer malfunctions causing societal collapse as the calendar rolled over to January 1, 2000, proved unfounded, despite fears of a doomsday scenario.

4. Harold Camping (2011): Harold Camping, president of the Family Radio Network, predicted the Rapture on May 21, 2011, followed by the end of the world on October 21, 2011. These predictions, too, failed to come to fruition.

5. Mayan Calendar (2012): Speculation arose that the end of the Mayan Long Count calendar on December 21, 2012, marked the end of the world. However, Mayan scholars disputed this interpretation.

6. Herbert W. Armstrong: Founder of the Worldwide Church of God, Herbert W. Armstrong, prophesied the Rapture in 1936, but after its failure, he revised the date multiple times.

7. Mormon Armageddon: Joseph Smith, founder of the Mormon church, predicted Jesus’s return within 56 years during a meeting in 1835, sparking anticipation of the End Times.

8. Pat Robertson: In May 1980, televangelist Pat Robertson claimed the world would face judgment by the end of 1982. However, his prediction did not come to pass, adding to the list of failed prophecies.

