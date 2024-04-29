Menu
Manufacturing

Emzor Pharmaceuticals to Build $23 Million Anti-Malarial Facility in Sagamu

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

Emzor Pharmaceuticals has announced plans to erect an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) facility in Sagamu, Ogun State, valued at $23 million (approximately N25 billion). Kunle Faloye, Head of Marketing and Strategy, and Uzoma Ezeoke, Executive Director at Emzor Pharmaceuticals, confirmed this development.

The construction of this API plant signifies a significant step toward local production of vital pharmaceutical ingredients crucial for manufacturing anti-malarial drugs. Emzor’s initiative not only strengthens the anti-malarial supply chain but also expands pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity across Africa.

Aligned with Sustainable Development Goal 3, aimed at ensuring longer and healthier lives for all, Emzor’s endeavor promises to shield millions of Africans from disease and disability, particularly targeting the pervasive threat of malaria.

The API facility, upon completion, will be Nigeria and Africa’s first anti-malarial API manufacturing plant, producing an estimated 400 metric tonnes of quality APIs annually. This milestone is expected to greatly accelerate the fight against malaria on the continent.

In October last year, during the EU-Nigeria Strategic Dialogue, the European Investment Bank (EIB) pledged 14 million Euros in funding to Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. This investment aims to bolster the fight against malaria in Africa by facilitating the construction of Nigeria’s inaugural anti-malaria API manufacturing plant.

By reducing Nigeria’s dependence on imported APIs, the project is poised to revolutionize the healthcare sector, focusing on the production of high-quality and affordable anti-malarial drugs. Emzor Pharmaceuticals has also collaborated with India’s Mangalam Drugs and Organics Limited for technology transfer training, testing, and initial production at the site.

Peter Okafor
