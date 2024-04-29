Demolition of Structures at Landmark Beach Resort Begins Today

April 29, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The demolition of structures at Landmark Beach Resort in Oniru, Victoria Island, kicked off today, April 29, 2024, as a result of its encroachment on the right-of-way of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

This disclosure is contained in a YouTube livestream of the ongoing demolition via the official YouTube account of the beach resort, Landmark Africa TV, on Monday.

According to the video, which has been recording for over four hours as of the time of writing this article, several earthmoving vehicles were on the beach resort demolishing some structures on parts of the Landmark Beach Resort.

Recall that the federal government, had last week, announced Saturday April 27, 2024, as the date for the demolition of structures and properties along the right of way of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

The demolition of part of the Landmark Beach Resort is occurring two weeks after sand filling was done on some portions of the Landmark Beach Resort.(www.naija247news.com).

