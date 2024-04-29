Daniel Regha comes for Wizkid, blasts him for sharing video of Davido begging on his knees

April 29, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Critic, Daniel Regha comes down heavily on Wizkid as he extensively berates him for sharing a video of his colleague, Davido crying and begging on his knees.

Various sections of the internet had earlier been set ablaze when Wizkid took to his Twitter page to throw a shade at Davido. He had asked a fan to beg him like OBO was seen begging in the video.

Daniel Regha who reacted to this berated Wizkid for the act which he considered to be immature, considering Wizkid is already 33 years.

He opined that Wizkid has shown huge disrespect to Davido by mocking him with the video to gain spotlight, and blasted Wizkid for not showing maturing despite being a father.

His words:

“Wizkid u are 33 yrs old right now & a father of many children, is this the kinda mindset u wish to teach ur k!ds? U for a fact know how damag!ng that supposed video of Davido begging on his knees was, but still posted it. For someone who’s often put on a pedestal of maturity, u sure d¤n’t know how to comport urself. Gr¤w-up.

“Wizkid is so mature” fans said, but look at how ch!ldish he’s been acting. From d!srespecting fans to m¤cking Davido just to be in the spotlight. Using a video that caused a lot of controversy & was aimed to ru!n Davido’s marriage is beyond disgusting. And all for what? To promote an album or project that may end up being a fl¤p? A 33 yrs old ought to have some level of wisdom.” (www.naija247news.com).

