Menu
Search
Subscribe
South East

Concerns Arise Over Opposition to Owerri Zone’s Governorship Ambitions in 2028

By: The Editor

Date:

Prominent figures express worry as individuals within Owerri zone question its rightful pursuit of the Imo State governorship in 2028, raising suspicions of external influence and internal divisions.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a recent discourse, Chief Mike Nwachukwu, a well-known politician from the zone, offered a historical perspective on power rotation in Imo State, but his analysis lacked a clear stance, leaving room for ambiguity. He hinted at the collapse of the Imo Charter of Equity in 2011, attributing it partly to actions from within Owerri zone.

Nwachukwu’s suggestion for Owerri and Okigwe zones to negotiate on the succession plan for Governor Hope Uzodimma’s successor further complicates the situation, drawing criticism for undermining Owerri’s collective aspiration.

Another notable figure, Vitalis Ajumbe, echoed similar sentiments, questioning Governor Uzodimma’s authority to determine his successor and casting doubt on the viability of Owerri zone’s claim to the governorship based on Uzodimma’s alleged promise.

Ajumbe’s remarks, coupled with his history of political affiliations and freelance activities, have raised doubts about his credibility and intentions, with accusations of opportunism and disloyalty to party politics.

In response, supporters of Owerri zone’s gubernatorial bid reaffirm their commitment to the Imo Charter of Equity, emphasizing the need for collaboration and Governor Uzodimma’s sincerity in fulfilling his alleged promise.

While detractors like Ajumbe question the feasibility of the charter, proponents remain optimistic, highlighting past injustices and advocating for a fair distribution of power in the state.

Despite opposition and skepticism, Owerri zone’s determination to secure its turn in 2028 remains unwavering, driven by the belief in equity and fairness in Imo State’s political landscape.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Samklef Lauds Wizkid’s Influence in Shaping Nigerian Music Industry
Next article
Ododo’s interference in Yahaya Bello-EFCC saga breach of law – Oshiomhole
The Editor
The Editor

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Truck involved in the Okene accident not our own, Dangote Cement clarifies

Naija247news Naija247news -
  Dangote Cement Plc has disowned a truck laden with...

UTME 2024: 8,401 candidates score above 300; 64,624 results under investigation – JAMB

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
JAMB Releases 2024 UTME Results, 64,624 Under Investigation The Joint...

Nigeria’s Oil Regulator Initiates Evaluation of Shell’s Onshore Asset Divestment

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
ABUJA, April 29 - The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory...

We may reconsider Ningi’s suspension — Senate

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke Adeniyi Ogunfowoke -
 Senate Hints at Possible Reconsideration of Senator Abdul Ningi's...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Truck involved in the Okene accident not our own, Dangote Cement clarifies

Top Stories 0
  Dangote Cement Plc has disowned a truck laden with...

UTME 2024: 8,401 candidates score above 300; 64,624 results under investigation – JAMB

JAMB 0
JAMB Releases 2024 UTME Results, 64,624 Under Investigation The Joint...

Nigeria’s Oil Regulator Initiates Evaluation of Shell’s Onshore Asset Divestment

Big Oil 0
ABUJA, April 29 - The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading