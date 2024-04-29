Concerns Arise Over Opposition to Owerri Zone’s Governorship Ambitions in 2028

Prominent figures express worry as individuals within Owerri zone question its rightful pursuit of the Imo State governorship in 2028, raising suspicions of external influence and internal divisions.

In a recent discourse, Chief Mike Nwachukwu, a well-known politician from the zone, offered a historical perspective on power rotation in Imo State, but his analysis lacked a clear stance, leaving room for ambiguity. He hinted at the collapse of the Imo Charter of Equity in 2011, attributing it partly to actions from within Owerri zone.

Nwachukwu’s suggestion for Owerri and Okigwe zones to negotiate on the succession plan for Governor Hope Uzodimma’s successor further complicates the situation, drawing criticism for undermining Owerri’s collective aspiration.

Another notable figure, Vitalis Ajumbe, echoed similar sentiments, questioning Governor Uzodimma’s authority to determine his successor and casting doubt on the viability of Owerri zone’s claim to the governorship based on Uzodimma’s alleged promise.

Ajumbe’s remarks, coupled with his history of political affiliations and freelance activities, have raised doubts about his credibility and intentions, with accusations of opportunism and disloyalty to party politics.

In response, supporters of Owerri zone’s gubernatorial bid reaffirm their commitment to the Imo Charter of Equity, emphasizing the need for collaboration and Governor Uzodimma’s sincerity in fulfilling his alleged promise.

While detractors like Ajumbe question the feasibility of the charter, proponents remain optimistic, highlighting past injustices and advocating for a fair distribution of power in the state.

Despite opposition and skepticism, Owerri zone’s determination to secure its turn in 2028 remains unwavering, driven by the belief in equity and fairness in Imo State’s political landscape.

