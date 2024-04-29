Come out of hiding, surrender to EFCC – Ortom tells Yahaya Bello

The former Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has advised the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello to come out of his hiding and surrender himself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Communities, EFCC.

Ortom gave the advise Sunday at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Regional Headquater in Makurdi during the thanksgiving service organized by his former appointees to mark his 63rd birthday anniversary.

He said it was improper for the former governor to go into hiding when called upon by the anti graft agency to clarify issues bordering on his tenure as governor.

He noted that the act of evading the invitation of the anti graft agency and trying to flee would bring shame and disgrace to former governors.

Ortom said, “let me use this opportunity to advise my younger brother and friend, former governor Yahaya Bello not to disgrace former governors.

“If you are called to come and account for your stewardship by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, go there.

“You do not need to hide from EFCC, you do not need to resist arrest or anything. Go there and explain. EFCC are human beings who are doing their work.

“If they are making inquiries, the laws are there. I have tried to get him on phone, I could not, I tried those around him, I could not. I want him to note, wherever he is, if he can hear me from there, he should go before the EFCC.”

The former governor who lauded his former appointees for celebrating him at 63 said “I did not know that I am still being appreciated after leaving office. This gesture may make me come out of my hibernation.”

He said being in power as governor for eight years was not an easy task given the challenges and restrictions imposed on you and those who wanted to see you, while in power, by security details.

He said “you live like a prisoner, you are restricted and many people you would want to see, you are unable to see them while those that want to see you will not be able to see you because of the security restriction. And some will hate you thinking it was deliberate.

“I know that it is not everything I did that favoured everyone and it was not everything I did that favoured me also, that is the fact.

“That is why I always encourage everyone of us to pray for leaders, pray for our President, Governors, political office holders and others including the clergy.

We are all prone to make mistakes as human beings because we are not perfect, prayer is very important.”

