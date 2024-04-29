Menu
Economy

CBN directs OPay, Palmpay, Kuda Bank, and Moniepoint to stop onboarding new customers

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 29, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued an instruction to four fintech companies, directing them to suspend the process of onboarding new customers until further notice.

The affected fintechs—OPay, Palmpay, Kuda Bank, and Moniepoint—have been linked to allegations of accounts being used for illicit foreign exchange transactions.

There have been claims that accounts at the impacted fintechs, Payday, Palmpay, Kuda Bank, and Moniepoint, have been used for unauthorized foreign exchange transactions.

Nairametrics was informed by representatives of two of the companies that the CBN’s order is connected to these claims.

They did, however, point out that the directive might be misguided because most of the accounts in question are associated with commercial banks rather than fintech companies.

Coca-Cola Plans Potential IPO for African Bottling Business in 2025
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
