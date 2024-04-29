Calling Don Jazzy an influencer disrespectful, Mr. Macaroni blasts Wizkid

Renowned comedian and actor, Mr. Macaroni, has stepped forward to support Don Jazzy, the esteemed music executive who recently faced criticism from fellow artist Wizkid.

According to The Nation, Wizkid directed a jab at Don Jazzy following remarks made by Ladipoe, a Mavin signee.

Responding to the controversy surrounding Ladipoe’s comments, Wizkid proudly stated that he never engages with artists signed to an influencer.

Furthermore, he retweeted posts insinuating that Don Jazzy was merely a social media influencer.

Taking to his X handle on Monday afternoon, Mr. Macaroni voiced his disagreement, highlighting Don Jazzy’s vast influence across music, content creation, films, and brand endorsements.

He emphasized that Wizkid’s characterization of Don Jazzy as “an influencer” was disrespectful to his significant contributions to the Nigerian music industry.

Mr. Macaroni praised Don Jazzy as an “absolute legend,” underscoring his selflessness and unwavering support for numerous entertainers, regardless of their stature.

In his words, “Donjazzy is perhaps the biggest Entertainment Influencer in Africa. And the beautiful thing is that his influence cuts across. From music to content, films, brands, etc.”

He further added, “However, we would all be hypocrites to say that the context in which he was called an influencer isn’t disrespectful to everything he has done and is still doing for the Nigerian Music Industry.”

Acknowledging Don Jazzy’s pivotal role, Mr. Macaroni highlighted the music mogul’s practice of promoting artists beyond his record label, providing invaluable advice and visibility to emerging talents, and displaying kindness to everyone in the industry.

Concluding his statement, Mr. Macaroni expressed gratitude for Don Jazzy’s profound influence and proclaimed, “Don Baba J!!!! Your Influence Choke!!.”

