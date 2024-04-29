Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Calling Don Jazzy an influencer disrespectful, Mr. Macaroni blasts Wizkid

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Renowned comedian and actor, Mr. Macaroni, has stepped forward to support Don Jazzy, the esteemed music executive who recently faced criticism from fellow artist Wizkid.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to The Nation, Wizkid directed a jab at Don Jazzy following remarks made by Ladipoe, a Mavin signee.

Responding to the controversy surrounding Ladipoe’s comments, Wizkid proudly stated that he never engages with artists signed to an influencer.

Furthermore, he retweeted posts insinuating that Don Jazzy was merely a social media influencer.

Taking to his X handle on Monday afternoon, Mr. Macaroni voiced his disagreement, highlighting Don Jazzy’s vast influence across music, content creation, films, and brand endorsements.

He emphasized that Wizkid’s characterization of Don Jazzy as “an influencer” was disrespectful to his significant contributions to the Nigerian music industry.

Mr. Macaroni praised Don Jazzy as an “absolute legend,” underscoring his selflessness and unwavering support for numerous entertainers, regardless of their stature.

In his words, “Donjazzy is perhaps the biggest Entertainment Influencer in Africa. And the beautiful thing is that his influence cuts across. From music to content, films, brands, etc.”

He further added, “However, we would all be hypocrites to say that the context in which he was called an influencer isn’t disrespectful to everything he has done and is still doing for the Nigerian Music Industry.”

Acknowledging Don Jazzy’s pivotal role, Mr. Macaroni highlighted the music mogul’s practice of promoting artists beyond his record label, providing invaluable advice and visibility to emerging talents, and displaying kindness to everyone in the industry.

Concluding his statement, Mr. Macaroni expressed gratitude for Don Jazzy’s profound influence and proclaimed, “Don Baba J!!!! Your Influence Choke!!.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
“Sub-Saharan Africa Positioned for Economic Boom Over Global Transition to Clean Energy”
Next article
Obaseki increases minimum wage to N70k
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Truck involved in the Okene accident not our own, Dangote Cement clarifies

Naija247news Naija247news -
  Dangote Cement Plc has disowned a truck laden with...

UTME 2024: 8,401 candidates score above 300; 64,624 results under investigation – JAMB

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
JAMB Releases 2024 UTME Results, 64,624 Under Investigation The Joint...

Nigeria’s Oil Regulator Initiates Evaluation of Shell’s Onshore Asset Divestment

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
ABUJA, April 29 - The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory...

We may reconsider Ningi’s suspension — Senate

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke Adeniyi Ogunfowoke -
 Senate Hints at Possible Reconsideration of Senator Abdul Ningi's...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Truck involved in the Okene accident not our own, Dangote Cement clarifies

Top Stories 0
  Dangote Cement Plc has disowned a truck laden with...

UTME 2024: 8,401 candidates score above 300; 64,624 results under investigation – JAMB

JAMB 0
JAMB Releases 2024 UTME Results, 64,624 Under Investigation The Joint...

Nigeria’s Oil Regulator Initiates Evaluation of Shell’s Onshore Asset Divestment

Big Oil 0
ABUJA, April 29 - The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading