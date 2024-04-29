Burkina Faso suspends The Guardian, Deutsche Welle, other news outlets

Burkina Faso has suspended several international news organisations, some of them for an indefinite period, said a statement from communications regulator the CSC.

Among those named in the weekend order are French newspaper Le Monde, British publication The Guardian, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle and French broadcaster TV5 Monde.

They were suspended for reporting on a Human Rights Watch (HRW) report that accused the army of attacks on civilians in its battle against jihadists.

The other news media named in the latest statement were French regional newspaper Ouest-France, APAnews and Agence Ecofin.

Already on Thursday, the CSC announced it had directed internet service providers to suspend access to the BBC, VOA and Human Rights Watch from Burkinabe territory for two weeks.

