Bearish trend persists on NGX as market sheds N784bn

April 29, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Trading on the floor of the Nigerian stock market last week closed on a bearish note as profit taking persist, thereby shedding N784 billion, week to date.

The All Share Index and Market capitalization plunged by 1.39% to settle at 98,152.91 points and N55.512 trillion respectively.

An aggregate of 1.8 billion units of shares were traded in 37,528 deals, valued at N34 billion.

The market breadth closed negative as 27 stocks gained against 43 stocks that declined in their share prices.

TOP 10 GAINERS

Sunu Assurance led other gainers in the course of last week with 25.000% growth, closing at N1.25 from the previous close of N1.00.

CAP, Livestock Feeds, JAPAULGOLD and UNILEVER grew their share prices by 20.21%, 14.48%, 14.37%and 11.03% respectively.

Other top 10 gainers include: NEIMETH 10.00%, UPDC 9.76%, UACN 9.25%, WAPCO 9.09% and Fidelity Bank 8.82% respectively.

TOP 10 LOSERS

OANDO led other price decliners, shedding 19.57% of its share price to close at N9.25 from the previous close of N11.50.

Sovereign Trust Insurance, THOMASWYAT, FBNH and Wema Bank shed their share prices by 18.18%, 16.82%, 16.25% and 12.59% respectively.

Other price decliners include: NESTLE (11.63%), THE INITIATE (10.00%), Honeywell Flour (9.89%), MTN Nigeria (9.82%) and Regency Alliance (9.76%) respectively.(www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...