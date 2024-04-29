Menu
Bandits raid Niger state community after military withdrawal

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 29, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Allawa Community in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State has been raided by bandits who stole foodstuffs, three days after the military withdrew from the community.

Recall it was reported that some residents of the community fled after soldiers withdrew following an ambush.

One of the residents, Mallam Yahuza Allawa, who confirmed the raid told Daily Trust that the bandits entered Allawa and adjoining communities on Sunday morning and stole their food stuffs and other valuables, including goats and other domestic animals.

He also said there has been a huge challenge at Central Primary School, Erena, where dozens of them sought refuge, citing hunger and lack of space to sleep as major issues.

Residents said some men who went back home to fetch some food tuffs ran back to report that bandits came with trucks with which they loaded their Foodstuffs and valuables in the morning on Sunday, April 28.

He said;

“Yes, it is confirmed that after we left our communities on Thursday, bandits came this morning and stole our food stuff and other valuables including goats. We were not able to take most of our belongings along because of the lack of vehicles. We had to trek from communities to Erena.

“Bandits came with a truck with which they loaded our Foodstuffs and other valuables. They parked the truck at the riverside and used motorcycles to evacuate our Foodstuffs, Goats and other valuables from villages and loaded them in the truck because of the nature of the road.

“We are calling on the federal and state governments to come to our rescue. Life is very difficult for us, especially our women and children. We need serious intervention.”(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
