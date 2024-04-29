13 wives: “Celestial Church of Christ Founder’s Son Defends Polygamy Practice”

Olatosho Oshoffa, son of the Celestial Church of Christ founder, Bilewu Oshoffa, has spoken out in defense of his father’s polygamous lifestyle and the church’s acceptance of it.

In an interview with Punch on Sunday, Olatosho emphasized that the church has never forbidden polygamy, citing the absence of monogamous prophets in the Bible.

Responding to questions about his father’s extensive family, which included 13 wives and 53 children, Olatosho highlighted that despite having multiple wives, his father was chosen by God to establish the church 76 years ago.

He dismissed criticisms of his father’s polygamy, asserting that Oshoffa’s wives were all legally married and lived under the same roof, unlike some modern-day religious leaders with undisclosed extramarital affairs.

Regarding family unity, Olatosho revealed that his father fostered a sense of cohesion among his children by emphasizing their shared identity as offspring of Oshoffa, regardless of their maternal lineage.

On the ongoing leadership crisis within the church, Olatosho likened it to the challenges faced by early Christian apostles and the historical schisms in the Catholic Church. He expressed confidence in his eldest brother, Rev. Emmanuel Oshoffa, as the rightful leader of the Celestial Church of Christ.

