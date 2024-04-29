Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sermons & Preaching

13 wives: “Celestial Church of Christ Founder’s Son Defends Polygamy Practice”

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Olatosho Oshoffa, son of the Celestial Church of Christ founder, Bilewu Oshoffa, has spoken out in defense of his father’s polygamous lifestyle and the church’s acceptance of it.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In an interview with Punch on Sunday, Olatosho emphasized that the church has never forbidden polygamy, citing the absence of monogamous prophets in the Bible.

Responding to questions about his father’s extensive family, which included 13 wives and 53 children, Olatosho highlighted that despite having multiple wives, his father was chosen by God to establish the church 76 years ago.

He dismissed criticisms of his father’s polygamy, asserting that Oshoffa’s wives were all legally married and lived under the same roof, unlike some modern-day religious leaders with undisclosed extramarital affairs.

Regarding family unity, Olatosho revealed that his father fostered a sense of cohesion among his children by emphasizing their shared identity as offspring of Oshoffa, regardless of their maternal lineage.

On the ongoing leadership crisis within the church, Olatosho likened it to the challenges faced by early Christian apostles and the historical schisms in the Catholic Church. He expressed confidence in his eldest brother, Rev. Emmanuel Oshoffa, as the rightful leader of the Celestial Church of Christ.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
“End of the World Predictions: A History of Failed Apocalyptic Prophecies”
Next article
Emzor Pharmaceuticals to Build $23 Million Anti-Malarial Facility in Sagamu
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Burkina Faso suspends The Guardian, Deutsche Welle, other news outlets

Naija247news Naija247news -
Burkina Faso has suspended several international news organisations, some...

Nigerian Manufacturers Defy Odds, Increase Borrowings Amid Challenges

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Despite facing numerous challenges, the manufacturing sector in Nigeria...

Emzor Pharmaceuticals to Build $23 Million Anti-Malarial Facility in Sagamu

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Emzor Pharmaceuticals has announced plans to erect an Active...

“End of the World Predictions: A History of Failed Apocalyptic Prophecies”

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
When it comes to predicting the apocalypse, there's no...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Burkina Faso suspends The Guardian, Deutsche Welle, other news outlets

Geopolitics 0
Burkina Faso has suspended several international news organisations, some...

Nigerian Manufacturers Defy Odds, Increase Borrowings Amid Challenges

Manufacturing 0
Despite facing numerous challenges, the manufacturing sector in Nigeria...

Emzor Pharmaceuticals to Build $23 Million Anti-Malarial Facility in Sagamu

Manufacturing 0
Emzor Pharmaceuticals has announced plans to erect an Active...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading