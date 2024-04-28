I fought militants, Boko Haram, IPOB without a scar — CP Adeoye

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE retired Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Aderemi Adeoye has recounted how he fought the dreaded Niger Delta militants, the Book Haram terrorists in the North East and the Independent People of Biafra, IPOB, insurgents in the South East and survived all of them without a scar.

Speaking during his pullout ceremony at the Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, Adeoye said it was the grace of God that saved him during the dangerous moments.

He said: “It is to the glory of God that with gun shots and bombs, I did not have a scar. Part of what led to my success was that I had served in Anambra State for 10 years earlier under seven Commissioners of Police”.

Adeoye thanked Nigeria for the opportunity offered him to go places while serving in the force. According to him, the trainings he received while serving had prepared him to face retirement.

In his speech, the Anambra State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Onyekachi Ibezim praised Adeoye for his efforts in helping the state government to fight insecurity in the state.

Soludo’s deputy said: “There is a time to begin and a time to end in everything. We knew today would come. The CP came to Anambra and has played his role meritoriously. He came when Soludo was tackling insecurity and people were in the bush fighting lawful citizens.

“Adeoye came in at the same time with his own style and dedication, sincerity of purpose and doggedness and within a short space, Anambra is now calm. It is not over until it is over and the fight is still sustained.

“If it were in our hands, we will say, let this good man continue because we are happy with his works. But the law says he has to retire.”

He said that in appreciation of his work in the state, a street has been named after him, just as many awards have been lined up for him.

