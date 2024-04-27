Yahaya Bello: Kogi High Court Summons EFCC Chairman Over Alleged Disobedience

A Kogi High Court in Lokoja has issued a summons for the Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, to appear before it on May 13 to explain why he should not face consequences for allegedly flouting a court order.

Justice I.A. Jamil of High Court IV issued the order while presiding over Suit No: HCL/68M/2024 and Motion No: HCL/190M/2024, initiated by ex-Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi in Lokoja.

According to the judge, the EFCC’s actions amounted to a violation of a valid and subsisting court order issued on Feb. 9. The agency is facing contempt charges for disregarding the court’s directives pending the determination of the substantive originating motion.

The EFCC operatives had reportedly besieged the residence of the former governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, on April 17 in an attempt to arrest him, despite a court order restraining such action.

Justice Jamil’s decision was based on a motion ex-parte filed by Yahaya Bello through his lawyer, M.S. Yusuf, seeking an order to serve the EFCC Chairman with Form 49 Notice to justify his actions.

After considering the arguments and exhibits presented by Bello’s counsel, the judge granted the application and ordered Olukoyede to appear before the court to address the contempt charge.

The court adjourned the matter to May 13, providing an opportunity for the EFCC Chairman to respond to the summons and clarify the agency’s actions.

