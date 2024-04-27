Menu
Tanker Explosion in Rivers State Claims Unspecified Number of Lives

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

An unspecified number of individuals have tragically lost their lives in a tanker explosion in Rivers State. The incident occurred on the Eleme section of the East-West Road, near the Indorama Petrochemical Company.

According to reports, a tanker carrying petroleum products exploded around 9:45 pm, causing a massive fire that engulfed nearby vehicles in a traffic queue. The explosion occurred along the road leading to critical national assets.

Eyewitnesses described hearing two loud sounds followed by people shouting. Thick smoke and flames were visible from a distance, indicating the severity of the explosion. Emergency responders rushed to the scene to contain the fire and assess the extent of the damage.

