Nigerian Stock Market’s Weekly Gainers and Loser as at April 26, 2024

In the latest trading week ending April 26, 2024, stock prices in the Nigerian market witnessed fluctuations, with some companies experiencing notable gains while others faced declines. Here are the highlights of the week’s performance:

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Top Gainers:

1. **SUNUASSUR:** The stock of Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc surged by 25.0%, rising from 1.00 to 1.25.

2. **CAP:** Capital Plc recorded a significant increase of 20.2%, with its stock price climbing from 24.00 to 28.85.

3. **LIVESTOCK:** Livestock Feeds Plc saw a gain of 14.5%, with its stock price increasing from 1.45 to 1.66.

4. **JAPAULGOLD:** Japaul Gold and Ventures Plc experienced a rise of 14.4%, as its stock price went up from 1.67 to 1.91.

5. **UNILEVER:** Unilever Nigeria Plc recorded an increase of 11.0%, with its stock price moving from 13.60 to 15.10.

**Top Losers:**

1. **OANDO:** Oando Plc witnessed a decline of 19.6%, with its stock price dropping from 11.50 to 9.25.

2. **SOVRENINS:** Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc experienced a decrease of 18.2%, as its stock price fell from 0.44 to 0.36.

3. **THOMASWY:** Thomas Wyatt Nigeria Plc faced a decline of 16.8%, with its stock price decreasing from 2.14 to 1.78.

4. **FBNH:** First Bank of Nigeria Holdings Plc recorded a decrease of 16.3%, as its stock price dropped from 24.30 to 20.35.

5. **WEMABANK:** Wema Bank Plc saw a decline of 12.6%, with its stock price moving from 7.15 to 6.25.

Other notable movers include NEIMETH, UPDC, UACN, WAPCO, CHAMS, MTNN, TIP, HONYFLOUR, and REGALINS.

The fluctuations in stock prices reflect the ongoing dynamics in the Nigerian market, influenced by various factors including market sentiment, company performance, and economic conditions. Investors are advised to monitor these trends closely and make informed decisions based on thorough analysis and market insights.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...