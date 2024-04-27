Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Nigerian Stock Market’s Weekly Gainers and Loser as at April 26, 2024

By: The Editor

Date:

In the latest trading week ending April 26, 2024, stock prices in the Nigerian market witnessed fluctuations, with some companies experiencing notable gains while others faced declines. Here are the highlights of the week’s performance:

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Top Gainers:
1. **SUNUASSUR:** The stock of Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc surged by 25.0%, rising from 1.00 to 1.25.
2. **CAP:** Capital Plc recorded a significant increase of 20.2%, with its stock price climbing from 24.00 to 28.85.
3. **LIVESTOCK:** Livestock Feeds Plc saw a gain of 14.5%, with its stock price increasing from 1.45 to 1.66.
4. **JAPAULGOLD:** Japaul Gold and Ventures Plc experienced a rise of 14.4%, as its stock price went up from 1.67 to 1.91.
5. **UNILEVER:** Unilever Nigeria Plc recorded an increase of 11.0%, with its stock price moving from 13.60 to 15.10.

**Top Losers:**
1. **OANDO:** Oando Plc witnessed a decline of 19.6%, with its stock price dropping from 11.50 to 9.25.
2. **SOVRENINS:** Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc experienced a decrease of 18.2%, as its stock price fell from 0.44 to 0.36.
3. **THOMASWY:** Thomas Wyatt Nigeria Plc faced a decline of 16.8%, with its stock price decreasing from 2.14 to 1.78.
4. **FBNH:** First Bank of Nigeria Holdings Plc recorded a decrease of 16.3%, as its stock price dropped from 24.30 to 20.35.
5. **WEMABANK:** Wema Bank Plc saw a decline of 12.6%, with its stock price moving from 7.15 to 6.25.

Other notable movers include NEIMETH, UPDC, UACN, WAPCO, CHAMS, MTNN, TIP, HONYFLOUR, and REGALINS.

The fluctuations in stock prices reflect the ongoing dynamics in the Nigerian market, influenced by various factors including market sentiment, company performance, and economic conditions. Investors are advised to monitor these trends closely and make informed decisions based on thorough analysis and market insights.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
“Nigeria’s Market Capitalization Dips by N948.6 Billion, Year-to-Date Return Slips to 31.3%”
Next article
Investors Eye Potential Upside in Selected Nigerian Stocks as at Friday, April 26, 2024
The Editor
The Editor

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Global Commodity Prices Experience Mixed Movement on Friday, April 26, 2024

Naija247news Naija247news -
  Global commodity prices witnessed varied shifts in value as...

Nigerians Worried as Naira Faces Volatility Against Major Foreign Currencies

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Nigerians expressed growing concern over the exchange rates of...

FGN Eurobonds Trading at Over 8% Yield as of April 26, 2024

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
As of Friday, April 26, 2024, the Federal Government...

Investors Eye Potential Upside in Selected Nigerian Stocks as at Friday, April 26, 2024

Naija247news Naija247news -
Weekly Stock Recommendations as at Friday, April 26, 2024 In...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Global Commodity Prices Experience Mixed Movement on Friday, April 26, 2024

Gold 0
  Global commodity prices witnessed varied shifts in value as...

Nigerians Worried as Naira Faces Volatility Against Major Foreign Currencies

News Analysis 0
Nigerians expressed growing concern over the exchange rates of...

FGN Eurobonds Trading at Over 8% Yield as of April 26, 2024

Bonds 0
As of Friday, April 26, 2024, the Federal Government...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading