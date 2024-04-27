Rita Edochie heartbroken as she reacts to Junior Pope’s burial poster

April 27, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Veteran actress, Rita Edochie breaks down in tears as the burial poster of the late movie star, Junior Pope pops up online.

It would be recalled that the family of the late movie star released his funeral arrangements which revealed that he would be interred on May 17th, 2024, in his hometown in Enugu State.

The actress who fondly calls him her son, expressed her sadness over the fact that he is no more. She stated that her once vibrant son has turned to someone whom funeral arrangements are being made for.

She said:

“SO LAST LAST YOU WILL ENTER THE GRAVE ON THE 17TH OF MAY, THIS LIFE SEF

WHAT A WORLD.

A VERY VIBRANT YOUNG SON OF MINE IS NOW THE ONE A FUNERAL ARRANGEMENT IS BEING MADE ON HIS BEHALF

JUNIOR POPE NA SO?

FOR SOME DAYS I HAVE BEEN TRYING TO KEEP MY MIND OFF YOU, I HAVE BEEN TRYING NOT TO IMAGINE THAT YOU ARE NO LONGER HERE BUT THIS POSTER JUST AWAKENED THE VACUUM IN MY HEART BUT IT IS WELL.

SINCE THIS IS HOW GOD WANTS IT, THERE IS NO PROBLEM

WHO AM I TO QUESTION HIM?

YA DI BA

JEE IJE GI NKE OMA NNA

WE WILL SURELY MEET AGAIN.

YOU HAVE BECOME A FLYING ANGEL, PLEASE WATCH OVER YOUR ENTIRE FAMILY, AND MAY AFFLICTION NOT RISE AGAIN THE SECOND TIME.

IT IS WELL WITH YOUR GREAT SOUL.

REST IN POWER”.(www.naija247news.com).

