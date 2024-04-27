Menu
Oluwatosin Ayeni Emerges NNPP Candidate for Ondo State Governorship Election

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Oluwatosin Ayeni has clinched the candidacy of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) for the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State, scheduled for November 16.

Alhaji Yusuf Galambi, Chairman of the 2024 NNPP Governorship Primary Election Committee in Ondo State, disclosed that a total of 113 delegates were accredited for the exercise.

Galambi announced that Ayeni secured 100 votes, defeating his opponent, Prof. Ibrahim Ajaguuna, who garnered 12 votes, with one void vote recorded.

He affirmed the credibility of the primary election, noting its fairness and transparency, which were observed by representatives from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), party aspirants, and all delegates.

“I, Yusuf Galambi, declare Oluwatosin Israel Ayeni as the winner of the primary election, having secured the majority of votes cast. The process was peaceful,” Galambi declared.

He emphasized the unity of the NNPC, highlighting its integrity as a promising party.

In his response, Ayeni lauded the committee’s efforts in ensuring a smooth and democratic election process. He dedicated the victory to all members of the party.

Ayeni urged party members to remain steadfast in their commitment to securing victory for the NNPP in the upcoming gubernatorial election. He pledged to involve his co-contestants and other stakeholders in the preparations for the electoral contest ahead.

