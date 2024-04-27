Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

“Nigeria’s Market Capitalization Dips by N948.6 Billion, Year-to-Date Return Slips to 31.3%”

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

The recent week concluded with prevailing weakness in market dynamics as the All-Share Index (ASI) experienced a further decline by 1.39% week on week (W/W). Despite fluctuations in stock prices, investors’ sentiment remained bearish and vulnerable, resulting in sporadic sell-offs and profit booking particularly in highly priced tickers and blue-chip companies.

The domestic equities market exhibited a back-and-forth pattern, with the benchmark ASI dropping below the significant 100,000 psychological mark for the second consecutive week, closing at 98,152.91 index points. This downturn in market sentiments stemmed from ongoing sell-offs as investors continued to steer clear of equities, preferring the perceived safety of risk-free markets.

Furthermore, the market capitalization of listed equities witnessed a parallel decline, decreasing by 1.39% week on week to N55.51 trillion. Expectations for dividend earnings season and Q1 2024 corporate earnings dwindled, resulting in equity investors collectively losing N948.6 billion. The year-to-date return of the market also dipped to 31.3% compared to the prior week’s 33.12%.

Despite the overall weakness, trading activity during the week showed positivity albeit with a weakened market breadth. The total number of losers outnumbered gainers at a ratio of 43:27. Nonetheless, the weekly traded volume increased by 15.16% week on week to 1.84 billion units, while the traded value rose by 6.02% to N34.26 billion.

Sectoral performance was predominantly negative, with the NGX-Banking index leading losses by 3.10% week on week. This was driven by adverse price movements in key banking stocks such as FBNH, WEMABANK, STERLINGNG, ZENITH, and FCMB. Similarly, the NGX-Oil & Gas and NGX-Consumer Goods indexes declined by 1.41% and 1.15%, respectively, influenced by downward price movements in major stocks within these sectors.

However, there were pockets of gains recorded in the NGX-Insurance and NGX-Industrial Goods indexes, attributed to positive sentiment towards stocks like SUNUASSUR, CAP, JAPAULGOLD, and WAPCO.

At the close of the week, top-performing stocks included SUNUASSUR (25%), CAP (20%), LIVESTOCK (15%), JAPAULGOLD (14%), and UNILEVER (11%), driven by increased investor interest. Conversely, OANDO (20%), SOVRENINS (18%), THOMASWY (17%), FBNH (16%), and WEMABANK (16%) emerged as the worst-performing stocks, experiencing price declines due to negative sentiments.

Looking ahead to the coming week, analysts anticipate gradual gains in the market driven by dividend qualifications. Despite recent reversal signals, entry opportunities may emerge due to the oversold nature of the market. However, market outlook remains mixed, contingent on macroeconomic reports and foreign exchange market activities. Investors are advised to consider positions in stocks with sound fundamentals.

Godwin Okafor
