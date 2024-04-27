Nigerians Worried as Naira Faces Volatility Against Major Foreign Currencies

Nigerians expressed growing concern over the exchange rates of the naira against the U.S. dollar as of 4:30 PM GMT+1 on Friday, April 26, 2024. Major foreign exchange rates were reported, indicating fluctuations in the value of the naira against various currencies.

At that time, the exchange rate for the U.S. dollar to Nigerian naira stood at 1306.2200, showing a significant increase of 1.89% from the previous rate of 1281.9904. This rise raised concerns among Nigerians about the stability of the naira in the foreign exchange market.

At 4:30 PM GMT+1 on Friday, April 26, 2024, major foreign exchange rates against the U.S. dollar were reported as follows:

– **EURUSD:** The euro to U.S. dollar exchange rate stood at 1.0700, showing a decrease of 0.25% from the previous rate of 1.0727. The exchange rate change over the weekly, monthly, and yearly periods were 0.41%, -1.17%, and -2.97% respectively.

– **GBPUSD:** The exchange rate for the British pound to U.S. dollar was recorded at 1.2492, reflecting a decline of 0.12% compared to the previous rate of 1.2507. Over the weekly, monthly, and yearly periods, the exchange rates changed by 1.02%, -1.14%, and 0.06% respectively.

– **USDCHF:** The U.S. dollar to Swiss franc exchange rate was at 0.9133, marking a slight increase of 0.07% from the previous rate of 0.9127. Changes over the weekly, monthly, and yearly periods were 0.36%, 1.11%, and 2.20% respectively.

– **USDRUB:** The exchange rate for the U.S. dollar to Russian ruble was 91.2444, indicating a decrease of 0.75% compared to the previous rate of 91.9339. Changes over the weekly, monthly, and yearly periods were -2.01%, -1.26%, and 11.87% respectively.

– **USDNGN:** The U.S. dollar to Nigerian naira exchange rate stood at 1306.2200, showing an increase of 1.89% from the previous rate of 1281.9904. Changes over the weekly, monthly, and yearly periods were 13.49%, -7.70%, and 183.98% respectively.

– **USDZAR:** The exchange rate for the U.S. dollar to South African rand was recorded at 18.7735, representing a decrease of 1.37% compared to the previous rate of 19.0343. Changes over the weekly, monthly, and yearly periods were -1.65%, -0.60%, and 2.77% respectively.

