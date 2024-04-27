Nigerians Reject Proposed Telecom Tariff Hike, Warn of Resistance

Telecommunication operators in Nigeria are facing strong opposition from Nigerians over their plan to increase tariffs for data and voice calls. The move has sparked widespread discontent among citizens, who warn that any attempt to further burden them economically will be met with resistance.

The Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) and the Association of Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) recently called on the Federal Government to consider raising prices after an 11-year freeze. They cited rising inflation and the high cost of doing business as reasons for the proposed hike, emphasizing the need for substantial investments in infrastructure development.

However, the Association of Telephone, Cable TV and Internet Subscribers of Nigeria (ATCIS) and the National Association of Telecommunication Subscribers (NATCOMS) swiftly condemned the move. They argued that Nigerians are already facing financial difficulties and cannot afford further pressure on their earnings. Both associations emphasized the importance of subscriber involvement in decision-making processes regarding tariff adjustments.

Sina Bilesanmi, President of ATCIS, expressed strong opposition to the proposed hike, highlighting the potential for increased impoverishment among Nigerians. Adeolu Ogunbanjo, President of NATCOMS, cautioned against excessive price increases, advocating for minimal adjustments to prevent financial strain on consumers.

The proposed tariff hike has elicited negative reactions from Nigerians across various sectors. Many citizens criticized the move as insensitive and inhuman, given the current economic challenges facing the country. Complaints about poor network quality and escalating data costs have further fueled public discontent.

Respondents, including business owners and students, expressed frustration over deteriorating service quality and the financial burden of telecom expenses. They called on the government to intervene and prevent operators from implementing the proposed tariff hike, citing ongoing profitability in the industry despite operating challenges.

In response, the telecom operators reiterated the need for a pricing framework that balances consumer affordability with financial viability. They called on the government to address industry challenges such as taxation, regulations, infrastructure vandalism, and inadequate power supply. Additionally, they urged authorities to prioritize the security of telecommunications infrastructure to ensure uninterrupted service delivery amid growing security threats.

